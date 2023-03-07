State House advances bill to improve judicial personnel with domestic violence cases

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado lawmakers voted in favor of a new task force that would help improve training and responsiveness within the judicial system when it comes to domestic violence cases.

Tuesday, the State House advanced the bipartisan bill HB23-1108, Victim and Survivor Training for Judicial Personnel.

According to the bill's text, the task force would "study victim and survivor awareness and responsiveness training requirements for judicial personnel, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation."

House Majority Leader and bill sponsor Rep. Monica Duran (D) said the bill is all about making the judicial system better, and making domestic violence victims feel safer and better supported while going through the extensive legal process.

"How can we be more sensitive, how can we be more in tune to when you have a victim in court and you have the offender there?" said Duran. "That is really intimidating because you have to think it is either a sexual assault case or a domestic violence case and with the offender there, there is a form of intimidation and a form of fear actually."

The task force is already partially picked; it includes survivors, state judges, and members of law enforcement.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or by clicking here.