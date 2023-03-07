Police warn Woodland Park residents of mountain lion sightings

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department is warning residents about reported mountain lion sightings off east of Highway 24.

According to the WPPD, the police department has received several calls within the last few days about a mountain lion in the area of Kings Crown Rd. and Paradise Valley Dr.

The department asks people to exercise extra caution in the area, especially with children using the school bus stop located behind the Goodwill store.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, people living in "lion country" - any part of Colorado that's a natural habitat for the animals - can take steps to avoid coming into contact with a mountain lion.

​Make lots of noise if you come and go when mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions, especially around children's play areas. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don't feed any wildlife!

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don't feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.

If you see a mountain lion in your neighborhood, please immediately contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

To report a sighting, contact CPW during normal business hours.

CPW​ Headquarters (Denver): (303) 297-1192

Northeast Region CPW Office (Denver): (303) 291-7227

Northwest Region CPW Office (Grand Junction): (970) 255-6100

Southeast Region CPW Office (Colorado Springs): (719) 227-5200

Southwest Region CPW Office (Durango): (970) 247-0855

For more information on reducing your chances of coming into contact with a mountain lion, click here.