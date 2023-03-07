Name of man killed in early morning shooting near downtown Pueblo released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Just after midnight on March 4, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 400 block of Santa Fe Ave. and found the body of a man.

Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 38-year-old Joseph A. Vigil of Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, he died as the result of gunshot wounds sustained "in an altercation." Vigil died at the scene.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo in connection to Vigil's death.

According to the PPD, detectives are still working to find others involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.