El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office releasing nearly 100 body cam videos related to interactions with Yoder ranches

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In what it says is an effort to be transparent about interactions with residents in the Yoder area, and to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) says it is releasing all reports and body-worn camera footage for eligible cases related to those interactions.

The EPCSO says it will release 96 videos that contain approximately 38 hours of footage and case reports. The Sheriff's Office also said some images and audio may be disturbing to some viewers.

The videos and case reports can be found here.

At this time not all of the videos have been uploaded. The EPCSO says they are actively uploading them as they become available.

