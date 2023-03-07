CSPD K9 to receive donation of body armor

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Luna Pixel is set to receive body armor thanks to a non-profit donation.

Thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, Luna will soon be sporting a new bullet and stab protective vest.

Luna's vest is sponsored by Deborah Collins of Colorado Springs, CO, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Ralph J. Collins”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

For more information on the non-profit, visit https://www.vik9s.org/.