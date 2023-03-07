CPW reminds drivers to slow down in bad weather after semi-truck hits herd of pronghorn

LIMON, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you ever needed another reason to slow down and drive safely during bad weather in Colorado, you can add slamming into a herd of pronghorn to the list.

That's what happened Tuesday on Highway 24 near Limon.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a wildlife officer responded Tuesday morning to the scene of a hit-and-run west of Limon that involved a semi-truck and a herd of pronghorn.

In a picture of the scene released by CPW, you can see thick fog and ice in the area. You can also see several pronghorn scattered throughout the roadside ditch.

CPW said 14 pronghorn were found dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.