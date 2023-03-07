CPW looking to fill positions at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's most visited state park is looking to fill multiple positions.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they are looking for energetic season workers to fill multiple positions at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW says the positions include seasonal park rangers, maintenance techs, ANS inspectors, visitor service techs, environmental educators, and more.

To find more information on open positions, visit the State of Colorado Job Opportunities website.