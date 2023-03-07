Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 4:27 PM

City of Colorado Springs launches parking finder tool

City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has launched a new, online parking finder tool.

The city says the tool is designed to help residents, commuters, and visitors locate various forms of available parking in Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

The new tool can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/ParkingFinder.

According to the city, the tool leverages real-time data to allow users to locate free parking, paid parking (including rates), handicapped-meter parking, and other forms of parking.

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the City’s Parking Enterprise Director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content