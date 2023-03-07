City of Colorado Springs launches parking finder tool

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has launched a new, online parking finder tool.

The city says the tool is designed to help residents, commuters, and visitors locate various forms of available parking in Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

The new tool can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/ParkingFinder.

According to the city, the tool leverages real-time data to allow users to locate free parking, paid parking (including rates), handicapped-meter parking, and other forms of parking.

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the City’s Parking Enterprise Director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”