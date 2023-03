LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is experiencing a statewide outage Monday.

The DMV said in a release that a technical issue is impacting all state driver's license offices.

The outage is also affecting county motor vehicle offices and online services.

The DMV said there is currently no timeline for when services will be restored.

The DMV will provide updates on its website, https://dmv.colorado.gov/locations