Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 29-year-old last seen in Commerce City March 2
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
According to the CBI, 29-year-old Deandre Yazzie was last seen on March 2 at 1 p.m. in the area of E 96th Ave and Peoria St, Commerce City.
He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants, and orange and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535 or call 911.