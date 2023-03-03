Skip to Content
Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 29-year-old last seen in Commerce City March 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to the CBI, 29-year-old Deandre Yazzie was last seen on March 2 at 1 p.m. in the area of  E 96th Ave and Peoria St, Commerce City.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants, and orange and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535 or call 911.

