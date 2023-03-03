Lineup for 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days; Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Zach Bryan, and more

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the concert lineup for the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days was released.

Referred to as the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration, Cheyenne Frontier Days begins July 21 and lasts through July 30.

Below is a look at the 2023 lineup.

Eric Church with Paul Cauthen on July 21, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Old Dominion with Chase Rice on July 22, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Zach Bryan on July 23, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach on July 26, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Tim McGraw with Kip Moore on July 27, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce on July 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers on July 29, 2023, at 8 p.m.

In addition to the musical performances, there are vendors, food, carnival rides, and of course, rodeos,

For more information on the western celebration, click here.