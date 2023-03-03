Skip to Content
Governor signs bill allowing psychologists to prescribe medications into law

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill expanding access to mental health resources.

The bipartisan bill will allow psychologists in the state to prescribe some medications to patients. HB23-1071, Licensed Psychologist Prescriptive Authority, hopes to help the ongoing mental health crisis in Colorado and reduce the time patients have to wait to see someone licensed to prescribe medication to address their mental health.

The bill now allows psychologists who have received more education and training to prescribe some medications. However, they won't be able to prescribe narcotic drugs.

This change might take a while to go into effect, psychologists will need to complete their years-long training to meet the new requirements.

KRDO-Newsroom

