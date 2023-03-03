Denver high school students walk-out of class, demand more gun safety after death of teen

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students at Denver East High School are pushing for more gun safety through a walk-out of Friday classes.

This outcry comes after a 16-year-old East high student, Luis Garcia, was shot while sitting in his parked car near the school on Feb. 13.

Wednesday, our Denver news partners confirmed Garcia had passed away.

During Friday's march, students demanded more gun safety laws. They walked out of the high school at 8 a.m. and marched to the State Capitol.

"We should be focusing on our futures and not whether or not we're safe or not." Alaijah Sims, a senior student at East High School, told 9News. "We're in fear of dying."

The students joined Colorado Moms Demand Action and community partners for their annual day of advocacy.

According to 9News, ahead of the protest some of the students spoke in front of Denver city council members during public comment Tuesday night to tell them that they don't feel safe and that the violence needs to stop.

A former Denver East High School student also spoke.

"I am so tired of having to explain to children why we need to set up the GoFundMe campaign to support the livelihoods of their classmate's families," the teacher said, per 9News.

A GoFundMe was started to help Luis' family during this difficult time. His soccer teammates have sold hundreds of bracelets since the shooting that says "End gun Violence... #11 Luis Garcia" to also raise money for his family.