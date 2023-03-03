CSU Pueblo receives $2.98 million to increase broadband access to underserved communities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University-Pueblo is working on increasing broadband access to underserved communities thanks to a nearly $3 million grant.

Through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), CSU-Pueblo received a $2.98 million grant to implement a two-year pilot project called "Adelante Connect."

Adelante Connect will staff Community Digital Navigator positions, provide devices, provide digital literacy, and subsidize internet services to two hundred students and their households.

The project will also technologically enable four community anchor partners with a significant broadband solution to enhance their community connectivity.

CSU Pueblo recognizes the need for reliable, affordable, and robust broadband opportunities for the community of Pueblo. We are pleased that we will facilitate increased access to a broadband connection that will positively impact the students and families we serve, many whom reside in economically disadvantaged or minoritized neighborhoods that traditionally have little to no internet access. CSU Pueblo President Dr. Timothy Mottet

Officials said CSU Pueblo’s Hispanic Serving Institution, which is an emerging Minority Serving Institution, made the institution an eligible recipient of the federal Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program grant.