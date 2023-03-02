VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System hosting resource fairs, town halls across Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is hosting a series of resource fairs and town halls in March to help veterans and military families.

According to the ECHCS, the events are happening in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Buena Vista.

“These are community-based opportunities for Veterans to get one-on-one support with understanding, accessing, and using their benefits and services, then collaborate closely with VA at the local level,” said VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer in a press release.

Attendees have the chance to speak with a VA benefits specialist about PACT Act-related claims and eligibility. When confirmed eligible for health care, veterans will get help with enrolling and scheduling an initial appointment.

There will also be VA nurses to offer enrolled veterans an on-site toxic-exposure screening to anyone who might've been exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Routine screenings are meant to document possible exposures and help long-term healthcare needs, including early diagnoses and treatments for health concerns that might be connected to exposure.

The event is open to veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and community leaders.

Event details:

Colorado Springs VA Resource Fair, Town Hall

Tuesday, March 14. Resource fair from 1 to 4 p.m.; town hall, 4-5 p.m.

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom American Legion Post 5

15 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903

Pueblo VA Resource Fair, Town Hall

Wednesday, March 15. Resource fair from 1 to 4 p.m.; town hall, 4-5 p.m.

Center for American Values

101 South Main Street

Pueblo, Colorado 81003

Buena Vista VA Resource Fair, Town Hall

Thursday, March 16. Resource fair from noon to 3 p.m.; town hall, 3-4 p.m.

Cliff Sexton American Legion Post 55

338 N Railroad Street

Buena Vista, Colorado 81211

For more information, click here.