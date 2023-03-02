Search for missing 21-year-old last seen in Cripple Creek

Skip to Content
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 21-year-old man who went missing early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Eduardo "Lalo" Castaneda was last seen on Feb. 27 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. He was in Woodland Park coming back from Cripple Creek.

The TCSO said Castaneda was wearing an Adidas sweater and sweats.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-413-3092 or 719-360-7695.

