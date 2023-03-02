Skip to Content
Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek closed until further notice

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At 11:30 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 67 is closed.

According to the sheriff's office, the highway is closed south of Highway 24, between Divide and Cripple Creek until further notice. People are asked to avoid the area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the highway is closed in both directions due to police activity.

The TCSO, however, has not specifically released what is causing the closure.

This is a developing story.

