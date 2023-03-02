Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:45 AM

Earthquake recorded in Trinidad area

USGS

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some folks near the Raton Mesa area may have briefly been woken out of their sleep early this morning, thanks to a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in the area.

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at about 2:00 AM this morning. It was registered at about 7.4 kilometers deep in the ground.

Experts out of Michigan Tech University say, quakes of this size or more can usually be felt on the surface, but rarely cause more than minor damage

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content