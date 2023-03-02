Earthquake recorded in Trinidad area

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some folks near the Raton Mesa area may have briefly been woken out of their sleep early this morning, thanks to a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in the area.

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at about 2:00 AM this morning. It was registered at about 7.4 kilometers deep in the ground.

Experts out of Michigan Tech University say, quakes of this size or more can usually be felt on the surface, but rarely cause more than minor damage