Colorado Springs officials schedule public meeting to update aeration project for Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Summer closings of Prospect Lake in 2019 and 2020 have led the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to consider installing an aeration system to prevent the growth of toxic blue-green algae.

The algae blooms killed many fish in the lake and posed a health hazard to people and pets.

A public meeting will be held Monday evening to present several proposed designs for aeration systems; those designs resulted from feedback provided by citizens and stakeholders involved with the project.

People will be allowed to submit more feedback during the meeting, and participate in an online survey that begins after the meeting.

Officials said that installing aeration systems in several areas of the lake will increase oxygen levels and improve water quality; funding for the chosen system will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Pikeview Reservoir has an aeration system but it didn't prevent an algae build-up that temporarily closed that body of water in 2019.

The public meeting on Monday, March 6, will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Building, 2880 International Circle.