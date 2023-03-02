Skip to Content
Published 5:01 PM

Another red-light camera coming to Colorado Springs on March 6

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is adding another red-light camera, this time just off I-25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this will be the 20th red-light camera.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by running a red light.

The new camera will go live on March 6 and a 30-day warning period will start. After the warning period, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.

The intersection is E. Woodmen Rd. and Campus Dr., the camera will be monitoring the eastbound lanes on Woodmen Rd.

Fines will officially go into effect on April 6.

Current intersections with red light cameras

  1. East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
  2. Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
  3. North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
  4. North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
  5. Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
  6. Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
  7. East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
  8. East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
  9. Austin Bluffs and North Academy
  10. Platte and North Murray
  11. Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
  12. Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
  13. Maizeland and North Academy
  14. Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
  15. Colorado Ave and 31st Street
  16. Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
  17. Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
  18. Union Blvd and Fillmore Street
  19. Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd
