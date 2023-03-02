Another red-light camera coming to Colorado Springs on March 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is adding another red-light camera, this time just off I-25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this will be the 20th red-light camera.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by running a red light.

The new camera will go live on March 6 and a 30-day warning period will start. After the warning period, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.

The intersection is E. Woodmen Rd. and Campus Dr., the camera will be monitoring the eastbound lanes on Woodmen Rd.

Fines will officially go into effect on April 6.

