Another red-light camera coming to Colorado Springs on March 6
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is adding another red-light camera, this time just off I-25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this will be the 20th red-light camera.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by running a red light.
The new camera will go live on March 6 and a 30-day warning period will start. After the warning period, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.
The intersection is E. Woodmen Rd. and Campus Dr., the camera will be monitoring the eastbound lanes on Woodmen Rd.
Fines will officially go into effect on April 6.
Current intersections with red light cameras
- East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
- Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
- North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
- North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
- Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
- Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
- East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
- East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
- Austin Bluffs and North Academy
- Platte and North Murray
- Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
- Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
- Maizeland and North Academy
- Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
- Colorado Ave and 31st Street
- Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
- Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
- Union Blvd and Fillmore Street
- Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd