Body found along Highway 67, road closed between Divide and Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found along Highway 67 in Teller County.

At 11:30 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 67 was closed between Divide and Cripple Creek.

People are asked to avoid the area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the highway is closed in both directions. As of 12:50 p.m., the highway was still closed.

KRDO has reached out to the TCSO for more information.

Colorado State Patrol said they're assisting the sheriff's office in a deceased body investigation. They can't say whether or not it's criminal at this time.

The TCSO said this is a "suspicious death investigation." A spokesperson for the department said the Sheriff will provide a statement on the situation.

This is a developing story.