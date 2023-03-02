Alamosa man suspect in Colorado Springs robbery spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest was made in a recent robbery spree in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 31-year-old Eric Garcia, of Alamosa, was arrested on Feb. 23 in connection to five robberies in the Pikes Peak area.

CSPD said the suspect entered stores and demanded cash and cigarettes after displaying a weapon between Feb. 17 and Feb. 22.

The robberies took place:

Feb. 17, Case #23-06802, Loaf N Jug, 4770 Drennan Road

Feb. 18, Case #23-06892, Loaf N Jug, 3705 Drennan Road

Feb. 20, Case #23-07109, Family Dollar, 3765 Verde Drive

Feb. 20, Case #23-07127, Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road

Feb. 22, Case #23-07412, Loaf N Jug, 5375 Airport Road

CSPD Robbery Unit detectives identified a vehicle of interest and, on Feb. 23, found the vehicle parked outside a business in the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave. Due to the suspect being considered armed and dangerous, the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to help in Garcia's arrest.

While contacting him, CSPD said Garcia tried accelerating to push through tactical vehicles for several minutes - refusing to follow officers' commands and to turn off the car and exit the vehicle.

Officers deployed chemical irritants into the suspect's vehicle and were then able to take him into custody.

No injuries were reported during the arrest.