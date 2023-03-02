$9.5 million available to Colorado local governments to reduce the risk of wildfires

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for a new grant program designed to assist local governments with forest management and wildfire mitigation efforts.

The Incentives for Local Government (ILG) grant program has $9.5 million in funding to distribute to municipalities, counties, cities, and special districts.

“Effective forest management and wildfire mitigation truly begin at the local level,” said Matt McCombs, state forester and director of the CSFS in a press release. “Many towns, counties, and municipalities across Colorado have already stepped up and dedicated funding and resources to activities like fuel breaks, forest thinning, and education and outreach. This new competitive grant program funded by the Colorado State Legislature helps sustain and expand this critical work.”

This funding source was created in 2022. Qualifying projects target forest management or wildfire mitigation efforts at a local level, such as fuel breaks, forest thinning, reducing the amount of fuels contributing to wildfires, and outreach and education efforts.

The CSFS said this program is one way to reduce the potential risk of wildfire damage and limit the probability of wildfires spreading into populated areas.

There is a fund-matching component of the ILG grant program. According to the CSFS, the state can fund up to 50% to 75% of the cost of each awarded project; grant recipients are required to match at least 50% to 25% of the total project cost.

The CSFS said the required matching amount depends on whether the project location falls within an area of "fewer economic resources," as identified in the Colorado Forest Atlas.

Special consideration will be given to applicants who've already dedicated revenue sources for wildfire mitigation or forest health. Projects within higher priority areas identified in the 2020 Colorado Forest Action Plan and projects that emphasize a regional approach are preferred.

The application deadline is April 5, 2023, by 5 p.m. Awards will be announced on May 3, 2023, and the grant projects must be completed by July 1, 2027.

Information about the ILG grant program is available on the CSFS website.