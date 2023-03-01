Victims of catalytic converter theft in Colorado could be eligible for financial help

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thanks to a new program, recent victims of catalytic converter theft could be eligible for financial help.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA) partnered with the Colorado State Legislature to create a financial aid program to help people who had their catalytic converter stolen.

The program, called the Catalytic Converter Assistance Program, gives out funds to help replace stolen parts. This is the first time a program like this has been put in place in Colorado.

Funds for the program are limited and people are encouraged to apply early. The application period is open now and will close on March 31, 2023. Assistance will be provided only to those who can have all repairs completed by June 1, 2023.

To be eligible for assistance, an applicant must meet all of the following criteria:

Be the current registered owner of a vehicle titled and registered through the Colorado Department of Revenue that had its catalytic converter stolen in Colorado. The date of replacement of the catalytic converter is February 7, 2023, or later. Or, the catalytic converter has not been replaced yet.

Have filed and obtained an official police report from a Colorado law enforcement agency, regarding the stolen catalytic converter taken from the vehicle.

Not in any way have been involved in illegal activity associated with the theft of the vehicle's catalytic converter.

Have had insurance covering the vehicle, as required under Colorado law, at the time of the vehicle’s catalytic converter theft.

Have, or be willing to have, all repairs funded under this program completed by using OEM replacement catalytic converters or other converters approved for use by Colorado Statute and can provide documentation of the installation.

Have installed or agree to install a CatEtch label to the catalytic converter of the vehicle immediately after the completion of such repairs or replacement to the vehicle to prevent further theft.

For more information, click here.