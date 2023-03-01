Skip to Content
State committee passes new bill on access to prescription medication

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new bill would reduce the number of steps that need to be taken before receiving prescription coverage from insurance.

Additionally, another bill was passed that would allow pharmacies to use automated dispensing machines. That means patients would be able to access their medication outside of normal business hours.

The bill was passed by the House Health and Insurance Committee and will be heard next in the House Appropriations Committee.

