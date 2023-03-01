Pueblo Police issues reminder to residents to renew vehicle registrations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is issuing a reminder to residents to renew their vehicle registration.

The PPD says they have already written 413 registration violation tickets so far this year. Fines for expired registration can cost up to $100.

No appointment is needed at the DMV to renew your registration. The Pueblo County DMV also offers two express renewal kiosks. They are located at the southside King Soopers and the Pueblo West Safeway.

The PPD also says there is no grace period for expired temporary license plates.

For more information, visit the Pueblo County DMV.