Primary draw applications now open for Colorado’s 2023 big game seasons

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The primary draw applications are now open for Colorado's 2023 big game hunting seasons.

Hunters have until April 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. MDT to submit their applications for the primary draw. The secondary draw applications will be available from June 21 - June 30, 2023.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said draw results for elk, deer, pronghorn, and moose will likely be available sometime in mid-May. Leftover licenses will go on sale on Aug. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. MDT.

For everything you need to know about hunting in Colorado, including the application process and planning your hunt, visit a regional CPW office or the CPW hunt page.

If you are a previous Colorado hunter and did not receive the 2023 Colorado Big Game Hunting Brochure in the mail, you can pick them up at any sporting goods store, Walmart, most grocery stores, and many other businesses.

The 2023 Colorado Big Game Brochure

CPW recommends that all hunters read the entire "what's new" page in the brochure before purchasing a license or hunting this fall.