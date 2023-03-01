North Colorado Springs Rotary Club donates $10k to Ronald McDonald House Charities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Colorado Springs Rotary Club presented a $10,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. The funds will help pay for renovations to the home's playground area.

According to officials, the renovations will include adaptive elements that'll make it accessible to all children.

Last year, the donation was used for the interior of the facility and the art wall.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a free and comfortable place to stay when children need to undergo long-term hospital treatment. The Southern Colorado chapter has helped children and their families for the last 36 years.