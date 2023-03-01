Homeless camp clean-up operation by CSPD results in 29 tickets, 17 arrests, 66 warrants served

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Feb. 27, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers with the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) and HOT Subject Matter Experts conducted a clean-up operation in the area between East Las Vegas Street and Hancock Drive in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said they have been receiving trespassing/camping complaints in this area and had posted in the camps several times over the last several weeks that the clean-up operation would be coming and provided an exact date when the operation would begin.

According to CSPD, the camps were spread out along city property, BNSF Railroad property, and CDOT property.

Over the two-day operation, CSPD said 29 adults were cited for trespassing, 15 of which were transported to the Criminal Justice Center. 59 misdemeanor and seven felony warrants were also served. Additionally, officers made two narcotics-related arrests and transported a sex offender for address verification.

CSPD said the city's Quality of Life Team and CDOT's clean-up crew filled up 14 roll-off dumpsters during the operation.