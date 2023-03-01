Denver animal shelter working to save 40 rescued dogs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver animal shelter is asking for help to rescue dozens dogs rescued by a local animal control agency that planned on euthanizing the animals.

MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, a no-kill shelter, was notified on Feb. 17 of a 40 Chihuahua poodle mixes that were at risk of being killed. That's when the shelter stepped in and contacted the owner, saying they'd work to save the animals.

MaxFund

So far, ten of the dogs have already arrived at MaxFund.

MaxFund is now looking for foster homes for the dogs before they're ready for adoption, which will be around March 13.

To become a foster volunteer, please email fostering@maxfund.org.

Email dogadoptioncenter@maxfund.org to be placed on a list of people interested in adopting a Chi Poo.

The shelter is also working with other area animal organizations to ensure each dog is safe. MaxFund has a fundraiser, with a goal of $10,000 to continue their care of the animals.

Over the first and second week of March, MaxFund said all 40 dogs will be spayed and neutered at the shelter. Additionally, the dogs will receive medications, microchipping, and vaccinations as recommended.

After surgery, organizations interested in welcoming the animals into their care include; State of Colorado Prison Trained Canine Companion Program, Freedom Service Dog’s Disco’s Dogs program, The Misfits Dog Rescue and Rocky Mountain Children’s Health’s The Stinkbug Project.

To make a donation and help MaxFund continue helping these dogs, click here.