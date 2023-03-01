Colorado Springs Police K9 March Madness begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- March is finally here, and in Colorado Springs, that means a very special kind of March Madness.

From now through April 3, the Colorado Springs Police Department will post two K9s on their Facebook page. The community will pick which pup passes through to the next bracket.

The first match Wednesday featured K9 Blue and K9 Pongo, both new dogs to CSPD. According to the department, K9 Pongo won the first round. He'll move on to the main bracket and face the #1 seed on Monday, March 6.

K9 Kylo won CSPD's K9 March Madness in 2022.

To vote on the CSPD Facebook, click here.