WATCH LIVE: 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Forum on affordable homeownership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, Feb. 28, the networks of KRDO are partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a Mayoral Forum at the ENT Center on the UCCS Campus for the Colorado Springs mayoral race.

In tonight's forum, hear from candidates as they share their stances on the issue of affordable homeownership in the City of Colorado Springs.

Watch the mayoral forum live above or by listening on KRDO News Radio.

The Colorado Springs General Municipal Election is on April 4, 2023.

People can also attend the forum for free, but registration is required.

Click here to register for tickets.

Mayoral Candidates

