WATCH: 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Forum on affordable homeownership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Feb. 28, the networks of KRDO partnered with Habitat for Humanity for a Mayoral Forum at the ENT Center on the UCCS Campus for the Colorado Springs mayoral race.

In Tuesday's forum, candidates shard their thoughts on the issue of affordable homeownership in the City of Colorado Springs and how they'd address it as mayor.

The Colorado Springs General Municipal Election is on April 4, 2023.