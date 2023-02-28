Serious crash blocks westbound traffic along Highway 24 near Old Colorado City

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a wreck that closed Highway 24 at 14th St. Tuesday evening.

According to CSFD, one victim was trapped for roughly 20 minutes inside one of the vehicles. CSFD said that the individual was in "stable condition."

At 5:48 p.m., CSFD said that all westbound lanes of Highway 24 were closed at 8th St. while crews worked. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

