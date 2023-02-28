Search for suspects in a carjacking, multiple attempted carjackings, shootings across Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating multiple attempted carjackings and shootings that happened across Pueblo Tuesday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers first responded to the 5300 block of Red Cedar Cr. on a report of a carjacking at 7:30 a.m.

The victim in that incident told police that three males, ages unknown, arrived in one red vehicle and one vehicle. They ran up his driveway, fired a gun, and took off with the victim's 2016 black hatchback Hyundai Elantra. According to PPD, this victim wasn't injured.

Roughly an hour later at 8:32 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of E. 15th St. The victim told police that her vehicle was blocked in by a black hatchback, and the suspects shot at her. She did sustain minor injuries.

The PPD said a male suspect fled on foot wearing a black hoodie and two female suspects, ages unknown, left the area in the black hatchback.

While at that scene, dispatch received a third call at 8:39 a.m. about another shooting in the 1100 block of Fearnow Ave. According to police, two vehicles approached a home in that area. A male suspect got out of one of the vehicles and tried to take the victim's keys. That victim was shot several times and the suspects fled before police arrived. That victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, however, PPD said they are in stable condition.

The suspect's vehicles were described as newer white vehicle and a black vehicle. One of the suspects is described as a male, age unknown, wearing a light-colored shirt and a black mask.

At 8:48 a.m., a traffic accident in the 1200 block of northbound I-25 was reported. The reporting party told investigators they saw several males get out of the car and run from the crash on foot. Officers responded to the scene and were able to take two juvenile males into custody.

The Pueblo Police Department believes all of these incidents are connected. Every vehicle appears to have been stolen.

So far, investigators have recovered the black hatchback and a red vehicle.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the PPD said the white vehicle involved in the crimes, which appears to be a white Hyundai Elantra with Colorado plate ANXK16, was recovered.

Suspect vehicle

The suspects are still on the loose. Those suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach the vehicle or the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or by clicking here. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.