Investigation underway following shooting with armed suspect, El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department provided an update on the shooting in Security-Widefield involving a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:40 p.m., dispatch received a call from someone reporting what deputies described as a felony menacing. A few minutes later, dispatch received another call of shots being fired in that area.

Deputies, along with the Fountain Police Department, responded to the home in the 00 block of Easy St. and saw the suspect inside a house. According to CSPD, the suspect fired "at least one round" at law enforcement. In return, an EPCSO deputy fired their duty weapon "at least one time" toward the suspect.

Nearby residents, including two schools, were told to shelter-in-place by securing their doors and windows.

The EPSO's Tactical Support Group ("TSG", consisting of SWAT, K9, Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Tactical Dispatchers, members of the Bomb Squad, and Crisis Negotiators) responded to the scene.

Containment was established around the home and efforts by negotiators to communicate with the suspect to obtain his peaceful surrender began. According to CSPD, the suspect stayed inside the home for several hours, refusing to exit.

At 6:42 p.m., the EPCSO SWAT team entered the home and arrested 52-year-old Robert Wood.

He was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. CSPD said no deputies or officers were injured in this incident.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. The EPSO deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per their department policies.

According to CSPD, this is still considered an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.