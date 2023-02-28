CPR and first aid class offered to Teller County residents

Skip to Content
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is offering a CPR, AED, and First Aid class at the end of March.

According to the sheriff's office, the class will be on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m. at 103 County Road 51, Divide, CO 80814.

The class is $31 cash or check only, the TCSO asks people to pay at the Sheriff's Office in Divide at the lobby window a week before the event.

People are also asked to send their name and phone number in an email to buntingr@co.teller.co.us to secure their spot for the class. Only 20 people will be accepted at this time.

