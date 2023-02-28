Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:41 AM

Colorado State Patrol and Vitalant partner for statewide blood drive

Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol thanks you for this life-saving gift!
CSP
Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol thanks you for this life-saving gift!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — In March, Colorado State Patrol is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive. 

According to Vitalant, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. However, donations of blood see a sharp decline during the winter months - now Colorado is facing a critical blood shortage. 

To sign up for the blood drive, click here.  

Vitalant process

There are ten permanent locations across the state, including Grand Junction, Greeley, Colorado Springs, and Denver to choose from. Additionally, there are regularly occurring mobile locations such as North Colorado Medical Center and Pueblo Park West. 

This is the third year CSP has partnered with Vitalant for a blood drive.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content