Colorado State Patrol and Vitalant partner for statewide blood drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — In March, Colorado State Patrol is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive.

According to Vitalant, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. However, donations of blood see a sharp decline during the winter months - now Colorado is facing a critical blood shortage.

To sign up for the blood drive, click here.

There are ten permanent locations across the state, including Grand Junction, Greeley, Colorado Springs, and Denver to choose from. Additionally, there are regularly occurring mobile locations such as North Colorado Medical Center and Pueblo Park West.

This is the third year CSP has partnered with Vitalant for a blood drive.