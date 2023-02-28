Colorado Springs City Council to vote on proposed natural gas and electric rate decreases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council will vote on whether or not to approve proposed natural gas and electric rate decreases.

If approved, the new rates would be effective March 1. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the electric rates would be 19% lower than average and natural gas would be 23% lower than average when compared to Front Range utilities.

Colorado Springs Utilities said the proposed energy rate decreases are in response to lower-than-expected costs for natural gas driven by increased U.S. supply and lower demand.

The utility company said individual customer bill impacts will vary depending on weather, household use, and home efficiency.

The estimated impact would be a decrease of about $24 per month on the average residential bill.