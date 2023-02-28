Colorado College withdraws from annual ranking of best colleges by U.S. News & World Report
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College, the highly-regarded liberal arts college just north of downtown, announced this week that it has pulled out of participating in U.S. News & World Report's yearly list of best colleges and universities.
CC explained its decision in a release issued Tuesday; the college was tied for 27th in last year's ranking.
CC's president, L. Song Richardson, described the ranking methodology as "deeply flawed."
"It's because of the way it measures colleges," she explained in a video statement on CC's website. "U.S. News continues to equate academic excellence and quality with high school rank and standardized test scores. We don't believe in that. We believe that our students are more than their entry metrics, and it's why we went test-optional in 2019."
Richardson said that a "beauty contest questionnaire" is another reason why the rankings are outdated and don't fit with CC's values.
"It's where other schools rank us based on who they think we are, even if that's not accurate," she said. "We also don't believe in U.S. News' metric where they measure the number of students who take out loans and the amount of those loans. While that might sound good, it creates incentives to enroll wealthy students who don't have to take out any loans at all."
Moving forward, Richardson said, CC faculty and staff will focus on what matters most to them.
Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News & World Report, released the following response Tuesday:
"Our mission is to help prospective students make the best decisions for their educational future. Where students attend school and how they use their education are among the most critical decisions of their life, and with admissions more competitive and less transparent, and tuition increasingly expensive, we believe students deserve access to all the data and information necessary to make the right decision.Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News & World Report
“We know that comparing diverse academic institutions across a common data set is challenging, and that is why we have consistently stated that the rankings should be one component in a prospective student’s decision-making process. The fact is, millions of prospective students annually visit U.S. News education rankings because we provide students with valuable data and solutions to help with that process."