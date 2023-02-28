Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:35 AM

Billions spent in Colorado from 2020-2021 on treatment for vaccine-preventable diseases

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over $13 billion was spent treating diseases like measles, influenza and whooping cough.

According to a new report from the Children's Hospital Colorado and Immunize Colorado, over 325,000 adults and nearly 50,000 children made an emergency department visit or were hospitalized for VPD.

The report acknowledges that COVID-19 vaccines were not widely available in 2020 and 2021, so it was not classified as a VPD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content