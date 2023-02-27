Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:02 AM
Published 11:04 AM

USA Basketball hosting youth basketball clinics at Otero Elementary in Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Students at a Harrison Schools District 2 elementary school are getting the opportunity to spend the day learning the ins and outs of basketball thanks to USA Basketball.

On Wednesday, March 8, USA Basketball is hosting youth basketball clinics at Otero Elementary School. The on-court clinics will focus on fundamental skills for players of all levels and abilities.  

According to officials, the all-day event is curated for the entire school, with sessions for each grade level. 

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade will get the chance to join USA Basketball licensed coaches for sessions that consist of introductions, warmups, and drill stations focused on dribbling, passing, shooting, layups, and footwork. 

Additionally, every participant will receive a USA Basketball t-shirt. 

In 2022, USA Basketball worked with more than 2,500 kids in schools and community centers nationwide. 
To learn more about USA Basketball, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content