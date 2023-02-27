USA Basketball hosting youth basketball clinics at Otero Elementary in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Students at a Harrison Schools District 2 elementary school are getting the opportunity to spend the day learning the ins and outs of basketball thanks to USA Basketball.

On Wednesday, March 8, USA Basketball is hosting youth basketball clinics at Otero Elementary School. The on-court clinics will focus on fundamental skills for players of all levels and abilities.

According to officials, the all-day event is curated for the entire school, with sessions for each grade level.

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade will get the chance to join USA Basketball licensed coaches for sessions that consist of introductions, warmups, and drill stations focused on dribbling, passing, shooting, layups, and footwork.

Additionally, every participant will receive a USA Basketball t-shirt.

In 2022, USA Basketball worked with more than 2,500 kids in schools and community centers nationwide.

