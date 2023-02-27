Thousands of Coloradans could lose their Medicaid coverage this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People who rely on Medicaid are at risk of losing their coverage next year due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration ending in May 2023.

For the last three years, states weren't required to check member legibility. Soon, that will change and more than 325,000 Coloradans could lose coverage.

Right now, more than 1.7 million are covered by Medicaid or the Child Health Plan Plus in Colorado.

People who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, gained health care coverage from an employer, or moved into a new state will be disenrolled.

Friday, the state is holding a press conference to inform people about the changes. Not everyone will lose coverage at the same time, members with May renewals will be notified in mid-March.