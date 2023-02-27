Memorial service held Monday for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 killed in line of duty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service for K9 Graffit who was killed in the line of duty.

According to the sheriff's office, K9 Graffit was killed while assisting the Golden Police Department and the Colorado School of Mines during the arrest of an armed suspect.

Following the shooting, the JCSO said, "We’ve always known Graffit was brave; today he proved a hero. RIP Good Boy. We will miss you."

Following his death, there's been an outpouring of support for the sheriff's office and Graffit's partner.

