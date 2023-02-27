Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:04 PM

Memorial service held Monday for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 killed in line of duty

JCSO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service for K9 Graffit who was killed in the line of duty.

According to the sheriff's office, K9 Graffit was killed while assisting the Golden Police Department and the Colorado School of Mines during the arrest of an armed suspect.

Following the shooting, the JCSO said, "We’ve always known Graffit was brave; today he proved a hero. RIP Good Boy. We will miss you."

Following his death, there's been an outpouring of support for the sheriff's office and Graffit's partner.

OJCS

The memorial was made available to watch through the JCSO Facebook page, it can be watched below:

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content