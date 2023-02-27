Skip to Content
Local restaurant to donate 100% of profits on March 1 to family of fallen Fountain PD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs eatery is making sure that help will continue coming for the family of a Fountain Police Officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wednesday, March 1, Colorado Springs’ Bubba’s 33 will donate all of that day's proceeds to the family of Fountain PD Ofc. Julian Becerra through the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 5807 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80915.      

Ofc. Becerra died Feb. 11, nine days after he was injured falling off a bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo.

To learn more about the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation, click here.

