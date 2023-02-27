JROTC cadets from across the U.S. compete in 20th Annual Front Range Invitational Drill Competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from around the country took part in the 20th Annual Front Range Invitational Drill Competition.

Saturday, cadets from multiple branches - including Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force, gathered at Air Academy High School to compete in a range of events.

Cadets competed in regulation events, exhibitions, and events testing their knowledge of military history and the U.S. government.

Organizers said Saturday's event was the largest and most time-consuming challenge a cadet could take on.