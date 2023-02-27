Skip to Content
Heavy law enforcement presence in Security-Widefield

EPCSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking any residents in the area of Easy St. and Kiva Rd. in Security-Widefield to be mindful of a heavy law enforcement presence.

People in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows. The sheriff's office said residents will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.

Below is a look at the map of the affected area.

This is a developing story. KRDO has a crew headed to the area.

