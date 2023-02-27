Colorado Springs Police: Teen dies days after multi-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released an update on a multi-vehicle crash that caused several injuries.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a crash in the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. at 5:59 p.m. Investigators determined a vehicle that turned left from westbound Barnes Rd. was hit by an eastbound vehicle on Barnes Rd. That resulted in a third vehicle getting hit.

CSPD said the occupants of the first two vehicles were taken to local hospitals, with the people inside the eastbound vehicle suffering serious injuries.

Monday, CSPD said a passenger with severe injuries passed away from their injuries on Feb. 18. They were identified as a 17-year-old. Because the victim was a minor, police have not released their name.

Investigators are still in the process of determining whether or not alcohol or speed were factors.