Published 5:31 PM

Colorado Springs Police: One person shot in connection to a stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colordo Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting at Palmer Park that left one person injured.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the park at 1:57 p.m. for a shots fired call related to a stolen motor vehicle.

CSPD said one person arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the person who fired the shots returned to the scene and was taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

