Colorado corrections officer arrested in nationwide sexual predator sting

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado corrections officer is one of the dozens of suspects arrested in a nationwide investigation out of Florida for sexual predators.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Justin Sturtevant of Pueblo West faces the following charges; One count of criminal use of a two-way communication device (F2), one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor (F3), and one count use of a computer to solicit a child for sex (F2).

On Feb. 6, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Sturtevant "engaged in an online conversation on a social networking site with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl."

During that conversation, the sheriff's office said the undercover detective told Sturtevant several times "she" was only 14. Still, despite that information, Sturtevant reportedly sent a sexually explicit image to the undercover detective and "instigated sexually explicit conversations."

According to the sheriff's office, Sturtevant was arrested in Colorado and will be transported to Polk County in Florida at a later date.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Sturtevant is currently employed as a corrections officer with the Colorado State Penitentiary at the Cañon City Colorado Facility.

KRDO has reached out to the Colorado Department of Corrections on the status of Sturtevant.

A total of 30 suspects were arrested in the two-week-long investigation that focused on sexual predators who target children and convicted sexual predators and offenders who are required to comply with Florida's registration laws.

Seven of the suspects sent sexually explicit images and/or videos to who they thought were 13, 14, or 15-year-old girls, or a 13-year-old boy.